Vatican appeals board has often reduced penalties for clerical abuse

December 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican appeals board has reduced canonical penalties in more than one-third of cases involving priests accused of sexual abuse, the Wall Street Journal reports. The board, operating within the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), was set up by Pope Francis in 2015. Previously, appeals had been handled by the full body of the CDF, which had rarely lowered penalties.

