In Nicaragua, being young and Catholic ‘seems a crime’

December 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The regime of President Daniel Ortega has committed “crimes against humanity,” including “murder, arbitrary deprivation of liberty, and the crime of persecution,” according to a 450-page report released on December 21 by the Organization of American States.

