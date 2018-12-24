Catholic World News

New medical clinic for the poor opens in St. Peter’s Square

December 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Ambulatorio Madre di Misericordia (Mother of Mercy Clinic), announced by the Office of Papal Charities, replaces a clinic that opened in 2016.

