After 8 years of war, Catholics in Damascus celebrate a festive Christmas

December 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Celebrating Christmas after eight years of war without fear is a great achievement,” said Father Amer Kassar, a Syriac Catholic priest. “For a long time, the faithful had had to give up celebrating because of the fear of rockets and mortars. Municipal authorities did something beautiful, decorating the streets of predominantly Christian neighborhoods, installing a Christmas tree.”

