Catholic World News

Kuwait providing ‘maximum security’ for Catholics on Christmas

December 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on Arab Times

CWN Editor's Note: Islam is the official religion of the Arab nation of 2.9 million (map). 77% of its residents are Muslim, and 17% are Christian. “Kuwait is a pioneer in the field of religious freedom, and this has existed since the time of our ancestors,” said Father Boutros Gharib of the Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarchal Exarchate of Kuwait.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!