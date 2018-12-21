Catholic World News

To be happy, be holy, Pope tells Vatican employees

December 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a December 21 audience with Vatican employees and their families, Pope Francis said that he wishes for them “to be holy, to be happy.” He cited the adage of Leon Bloy that “the only great tragedy in life is not to be a saint.” The Pope said that happiness is found in sanctity, and cautioned employees against gossip at work, saying that it causes sadness.

