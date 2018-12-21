Catholic World News

Chinese priest begs for clarity in Vatican stance on Patriotic Association

December 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Chinese priest, in an article posted by AsiaNews, explains his difficulty in accepting the leadership of bishops affiliated with the Catholic Patriotic Association: an organization whose role was described by Pope Benedict XVI as fundamentally incompatible with Catholic doctrine. The priest pleads for clarification of the Vatican’s current stance.

