Idaho priest, a former vicar general, sentenced for child porn, admits involvement in Satanism

December 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An Idaho priest has been sentenced to a 25-year prison term after pleading guilty to child-pornography charges. Father W. Thomas Faucher that he had been caught up in a “world of Satanism and pornography,” and confessed to grotesque and blasphemous offenses. Father Faucher also worked in the Diocese of Baker (Oregon) as judicial vicar and vicar general.

