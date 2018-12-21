Catholic World News

Archbishop: Pakistan’s Christians maintain strong faith in ‘conditions of semi-slavery’

December 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Our people have a very simple but very strong faith,” said Archbishop Joseph Arshad of Islamabad-Rawalpindi, president of Arshad of Islamabad-Rawalpindi, the president of the bishops’ conference. “Some 90% of Catholic Christians attend Mass every Sunday, and many also go to Mass during the week. I should add that many people simply cannot attend Mass every Sunday because of the lack of churches and the shortage of priests.”

