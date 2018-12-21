Catholic World News

December 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Yeom Soo-jung is archbishop of Seoul (South Korea) and apostolic administrator of Pyongyang (North Korea).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!