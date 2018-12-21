Catholic World News

Separatists in Cameroon detain, release bishop

December 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Michael Bibi of Bamenda, a city of 350,000 in northwestern Cameroon (map), described his detention by two armed groups in early December. Since 2017, the Anglophone crisis has claimed hundreds of lives there.

