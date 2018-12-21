Catholic World News

Contemplate Emmanuel and be courageous Christians, Madrid cardinal tells Taizé pilgrims

December 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Taizé Community, an ecumenical French monastic community, was founded in France by Brother Roger Schütz in 1940. Cardinal Carlos Osoro Sierra wrote a letter (Spanish text) to the thousands of youth expected to attend Taizé’s upcoming European meeting in Madrid.

