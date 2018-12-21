Catholic World News

Nadia Murad, 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner, meets with Pope Francis

December 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Murad, an Iraqi Yazidi human rights activist, was held captive for three months as the Islamic State swept across Iraq in 2014. She is the author of “The Last Girl: My Story of Captivity, and My Fight Against the Islamic State.”

