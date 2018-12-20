Catholic World News
Holy See and Vietnam agree to a resident nuncio in Hanoi ‘in the near future’
December 20, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The Communist nation of 96 million is 6% Catholic.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
