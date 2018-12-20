Catholic World News
Chinese police demolish part of convent
December 20, 2018
Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: The convent is located in Qiqihar, a city of 5.7 million in Heilongjiang province (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
