Congo’s bishops to send 40,000 election observers to the polls

December 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: President Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of Congo has entered into conflict with the country’s bishops, who have supported protests against his continued rule. The bishops have insisted on free and fair elections, repeatedly opposing Kabila’s attempts over the years to extend his presidential term beyond its 2016 constitutional limit.

