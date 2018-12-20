Catholic World News

USCCB announces novena for life ahead of Roe anniversary

December 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The novena (9 Days for Life) begins on January 14 and concludes on January 22, the 46th anniversary of the infamous Supreme Court decision.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!