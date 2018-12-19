Catholic World News

Welcome God’s Christmas surprises, Pope tells audience

December 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on December 19, Pope Francis said that celebrating Christmas entails “welcoming on earth the surprises of heaven. The Holy Father told the audience, held indoors in the Paul VI auditorium, that we celebrate Christmas best “if like Joseph, we make room for silence; if, like Mary, we say ‘Here I am’ to God; if, like Jesus, we are close to those who are alone; if, like the shepherds, we go out of our enclosures to be with Jesus.”

