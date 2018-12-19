Catholic World News

Pope accepts resignation of Los Angeles auxiliary bishop accused of abuse

December 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Alexander Salazar was ordained a priest in 1984 and a bishop in 2004. Archbishop Jose Gomez, who has led the archdiocese since 2011, said that in 2005, the archdiocese learned of an allegation against Bishop Salazar, with the alleged abuse taking place in the 1990s; the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith then “imposed certain precautionary measures.” Archbishop Gomez said that he subsequently received permission from the Holy See to submit the matter to the archdiocesan review board, which found the allegation credible. The Pope has accepted Bishop Salazar’s resignation.

