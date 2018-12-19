Catholic World News

Gonzaga University president denies knowledge of harboring sexually abusive Jesuit priests

December 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: According to this report, at least 20 accused Jesuits lived at a home on Gonzaga University’s campus at various times.

