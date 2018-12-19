Catholic World News

Despite gag order, sources discuss prosecution, trial of Cardinal Pell

December 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Heeding legal advice, Cardinal Pell “didn’t take the stand, and that definitely made a negative impression; it doesn’t look good if you won’t deny it with your own lips,” according to one source. Another source, however, said that “if you hire Robert Richter [Pell’s lead lawyer], you bloody well take his advice.”

