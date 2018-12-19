Catholic World News
USCCB approves $1M in grants to Church in Africa
December 19, 2018
USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: The grants, funded by a special collection, assisted 33 projects, including projects related to natural family planning and priestly formation.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
