Catholic World News

Pope appoints new editor-in-chief of L’Osservatore Romano

December 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Monda, the Vatican newspaper’s new editor, coordinated the preparation of the texts for this year’s Via Crucis at the Colosseum. A religion teacher at a classical high school in Rome, he has written on Tolkien, C. S. Lewis, G. K. Chesterton, and Padre Pio. Monda, 52, succeeds Giovanni Maria Vian, 66, the paper’s editor-in-chief since 2007; Vian assumes the title of editor emeritus.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!