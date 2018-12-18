Catholic World News
Vatican Insider’s Tornielli assumes leading Vatican communications role
December 18, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Andrea Tornielli as the Dicastery for Communication’s new editorial director. Tornielli coordinates La Stampa’s Vatican Insider website.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
