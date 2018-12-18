Catholic World News

Moscow-affiliated Ukrainian Orthodox Church decries independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church

December 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) decried the formation of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from the union of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate) and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church. The Moscow-affiliated church also strongly criticized the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople (which holds a primacy of honor in Eastern Orthodoxy) as well as Eastern Catholics united to the Pope.

