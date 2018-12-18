Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader welcomes independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church

December 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: “Let me heartily congratulate our Orthodox brethren on the Unity Council,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. “At this historic moment, I want to extend the fraternal hand on behalf of our Church to the newly elected Primate and all the Orthodox brethren, saying that from now on we go together in history, to unity, to the truth. Because the future of the Church, the people and the Ukrainian free, independent, European state depends on how we today nurture unity and overcome what separates us.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!