Catholic World News

UNESCO leader meets with Pope Francis, who affirms importance of humanities

December 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on @AAzoulay (French)

CWN Editor's Note: Audrey Azoulay, director-general of the United Nations Education, Science and Culture Organization (UNESCO), met with Pope Francis on December 17. Following the meeting, she said that the Pope “reaffirmed his support for UNESCO, and in particular shared our holistic vision of education, which accords a large place to humanities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!