Man arrested for planning Christmas attack on St. Peter’s Basilica
December 18, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: With assistance from the FBI, Italian police arrested Mohsin Ibrahim Omar, 20, a Somali national linked to ISIS.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
