Catholic World News

Report: home on Gonzaga University’s campus housed at least 20 accused Jesuits

December 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on Reveal

CWN Editor's Note: “The abusive Jesuits at Cardinal Bea House were part of the Oregon Province’s outsized problem with sexual misconduct,” according to the report. “The province had 92 Jesuits accused of sexual abuse, by far the most of any province in the country.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!