Pope sharpens attack on death penalty, a ‘state crime’

December 17, 2018

Pope Francis has sharpened his criticism of the death penalty, saying that previous Church teachings in support of capital punishment were “more legalistic than Christian.”

In a December 17 address to members of the International Commission against the Death Penalty, the Pope said that he ordered a change in the wording of the Catechism of the Catholic Church as a way of “taking responsibility for the past” and acknowledging the flaws in past statements of Church teaching. He repeated that the death penalty is “always inadmissible.”

The Pontiff appeared to condemn life sentences as well, saying that “perpetual penalties, which deny the possibility of moral and existential redemption of the condemned and of the community, are a form of the death penalty in disguise.”

“The Church cannot remain neutral” on the issue of capital punishment, the Pope insisted. He argued that lethal force can only be used to stop aggression, and any other use of deadly force, such as capital punishment, “can only be considered an illegal execution, a state crime.”

