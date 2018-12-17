Catholic World News

Shredded documents, hundreds of files seized in Houston-area abuse investigation

December 17, 2018

» Continue to this story on KHOU-TV

CWN Editor's Note: Local residents said they were stunned to learn that the Shalom Center in Splendora, Texas, was used to treat abusive priests.

