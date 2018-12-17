Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller strongly criticizes ‘party spirit of progressivism’ in Church in Germany

December 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller, 70, served as Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith from 2012 to 2017.

