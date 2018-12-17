Catholic World News

On Gaudete Sunday, Pope blesses statues of Child Jesus, invites pilgrims to joyful gratitude

December 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “When you gather in your homes in prayer before the manger, looking at the Child Jesus, you will feel amazement at the great mystery of God made man; and the Holy Spirit will give your heart the humility, tenderness, and goodness of Jesus,” Pope Francis said during his December 16 Angelus address (video).

