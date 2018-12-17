Catholic World News

Papal Christmas greetings to Santa Marta dispensary

December 17, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Working with children is not easy, but it teaches us a lot,” the Pope told workers at the dispensary, which provides medical assistance to children in need. “It teaches me one thing: that in order to understand the reality of life, you have to lower yourself.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!