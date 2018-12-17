Catholic World News
Pope accepts invitation to visit Slovakia
December 17, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: On December 14, Pope Francis received Andrej Kiska, Slovakia’s president since 2014. The Central European nation of 2 million is 58% Catholic.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
