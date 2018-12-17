Catholic World News

Pope emphasizes education of refugee children in address to Christmas concert artists

December 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The theme of the concert was “refugees.” Dee Dee Bridgewater, Anastacia, and Alessandra Amoroso were among the artists at the concert (Italian media report).

