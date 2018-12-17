Catholic World News
Vatican delegation in China for ‘practical steps’ to implement bishop agreement
December 17, 2018
» Continue to this story on Global Times
CWN Editor's Note: The Global Times, based in Beijing, reflects the views of China’s Communist government.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!