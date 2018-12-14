Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch raps Moscow’s stand on Ukrainian Orthodox unity

December 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople voiced his regret at the Moscow’ patriarchate’s opposition to the recognition of an autocephalous (self-governing) Ukrainian Orthodox Church, and asserted his own role as worldwide leader of Orthodoxy, as he met on December 14 with visitors from Russia. Patriarch Bartholomew said that it is “unacceptable” for Russian prelates to impose their views on the situation in Ukraine, adding that “I am also the spiritual father of the Russians.”

