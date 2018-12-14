Catholic World News

Ukrainian Orthodox leaders to meet, plan autocephalous future

December 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Leaders of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church will meet in Kiev on Saturday, December 15, in a “unification council” proposed by the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, to plan the future of a self-governing Church. The Moscow patriarchate has declared the meeting illicit, and it is not clear whether any of the bishops affiliated with Moscow will participate. The Orthodox prelates in attendance will choose a patriarch, to be confirmed by Constantinople as leader of the (theoretically) unified Orthodox churches in Ukraine. The meeting will be held at St. Sophia cathedral—a building that was seized by the Soviet regime and is still owned by the government, but has been proposed as a cathedral for the new patriarch.

