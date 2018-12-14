Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols expresses ‘shock’ that vicar general had earlier sent abusive priests to US

December 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster testified before the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse in England and Wales.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!