Jerusalem Patriarchate CEO emphasizes education, humanitarian aid in Christmas message

December 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem’s 41 schools and 33 kindergartens serve 19,000 students. These schools “are truly parish schools bringing life to our 55 parishes, serving in the most economically challenged areas and truly catering to the poor, weak and marginalized,” the Patriarchate’s lay CEO, Sami El-Yousef, wrote in his Christmas message.

