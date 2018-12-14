Catholic World News

Coalition releases ‘American Charter of Freedom of Religion and Conscience’

December 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Charter, discussed in this Wall Street Journal op-ed, is an initiative of Baylor University’s Institute for Studies of Religion and the Religious Freedom Institute in Washington.

