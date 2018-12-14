Catholic World News
US bishops’ committee, Catholic Charities back criminal justice reform bill
December 14, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The Revised First Step Act of 2018 (S.3649) is sponsored by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
