Work for peace, Pope exhorts new ambassadors

December 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: As he welcomed new ambassadors to the Holy See on December 13, Pope Francis encouraged them to recognize “the futility of armed conflict and the need to resolve conflicts through patient dialogue and negotiation.” The Pope recalled the 100th anniversary of the end of World War II, “a tragedy of immense proportions,” and the 70th anniversary of the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights.



The Pope accepted the diplomatic credentials of new ambassadors to the Holy See from the Bahamas, Cape Verde, Estonia, Gambia, Grenada, Iceland, Malta, Qatar, Switzerland, and Turkmenistan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

