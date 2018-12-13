Catholic World News

Papal message to FAO stresses concern for environment, poverty

December 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The earth must be treated with tenderness,” Pope Francis said in a message sent to a study day on water organized by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization. The papal message concentrated on care for the environment and for the poor. To cure poverty and want, the Pontiff said, “it would be enough to eliminate injustices and inequities and put in place far-sighted and far-reaching policies.”

