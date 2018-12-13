Catholic World News

Pope prays for gift of children for childless families, respect for life in the womb

December 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Following his general audience on the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Pope Francis said, “St. John Paul II commended to her maternal protection the life and innocence of children, especially those who run the risk of not being born. By her intercession, in this time of Advent, let us implore the gift of children for families without children, respect for the conceived life and the openness of hearts to Gospel values.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!