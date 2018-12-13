Catholic World News

In Paris, appeal launched for Christians in the Middle East

December 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “This is the first time that Christian and Muslim religious have come together to unambiguously condemn the terrorist actions of organizations such as ISIS as contrary to Islam and as crimes against humanity,” said Patrick Karam, president of the Coordination of Christians of the Orient in Danger (CHREDO).

