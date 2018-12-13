Catholic World News

Bishops of 3 Southeast Asian nations declare ‘extraordinary mission year’

December 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A worldwide extraordinary missionary month (October 2019) will mark the 100th anniversary of Pope Benedict XV’s apostolic letter Maxime Illud. The bishops of Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei have extended the missionary theme to the whole year. Malaysia and Brunei are only 9% Christian, and Singapore is 7% Christian.

