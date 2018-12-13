Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch calls for ‘ascetic spirit of frugality and moderation’ in face of poverty

December 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on Ecumenical Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: In an address in South Korea, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew said, “It is a fact that greed, luxury, opulence and avarice are, indeed, incompatible with the teaching of Christ. How can a wealthy Christian justify his wealth when there are so many poor around him?” Born in 1940, Bartholomew became Ecumenical Patriarch in 1991; he holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!