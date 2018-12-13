Catholic World News

Gunman attacks Christmas market in Strasbourg

December 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Shouting “Allahu akbar” (Allah is great), the gunman killed three and injured 12 during a terrorist attack on the Christmas market in front of Strasbourg Cathedral (photograph). Strasbourg is a city of 275,000 in eastern France and headquarters of the European Parliament, which Pope Francis visited in 2014.

